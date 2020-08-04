Nashville, Toddler’s Drowning Death Appears to be Tragic Accident

Nashville, TN (STL.News) This morning’s drowning death of 20-month-old Joan Torres in a small pond near his family’s apartment in the Preakness complex on Bell Road appears to be a tragic accident.

The investigation indicates that Joan’s 3 ½-year-old sister likely opened the apartment door while their aunt was in another room. An apartment resident telephoned police at 10:09 a.m. to report that a young girl was at the pond screaming and crying. South Precinct Officers Charles Wakefield and Ryan Howard arrived at the complex at 10:16 a.m. and saw the 3 ½-year-old running to her apartment. The officers learned Joan was in the water, went into the pond, carried him to shore and began CPR. The toddler was rushed to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

