Nashville, TN: Convicted Robber & Sex Offender Jerry Buckner Arrested for Murder

Nashville, TN (STL.News) North Precinct detectives this afternoon charged convicted sex offender and robber Jerry Buckner, 56, with criminal homicide for the March 31st fatal shooting of Thomas Edward Boyd, 37, in the parking lot of America’s Best Value Inn on Brick Church Pike.

Buckner was taken into custody while making his required annual in-person law enforcement visit related to the state’s Sex Offender Registry.

Investigation by Detective Melody Saxon led to the identification of Buckner as the man who confronted and shot Boyd just after Boyd came down a stairwell at the motel. Boyd had recently stayed there and had come back at 4 a.m. on March 31st to retrieve his belongings.

Buckner is jailed in lieu of $3 million bond.