Nashville Police Sought Public’s Assistance in Identifying Man Suspected in Assault of 2 Women

Nashville, TN (STL.News) Sex Crimes detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the man who is alleged to have assaulted two women Wednesday morning on the Stones River Greenway in Hermitage.

During the first incident at 8:15 a.m., the victim reported that the suspect asked for directions before attempting to grab her breast. She turned away from him and he reportedly walked off, laughing. About 15 minutes later, the second victim reported that, using a towel, he grabbed her from behind and fondled her. She screamed and he ran away.

The suspect is a white man who appears to be in his 20s. He has short, dark wavy hair. He wore dark shorts and tennis shoes. He carried a blue and green striped beach towel.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Sex Crimes Unit at 615-862-7540 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE