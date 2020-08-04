Nashville Police Sought Gunman Otis Maclin Jr. for 2018 Fatal Shooting of Marquice Miles

Nashville, TN (STL.News) North Precinct detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Otis Maclin Jr., 32, who is named in a four count grand jury indictment charging 2nd degree murder, aggravated assault, vandalism, and felon in possession of a weapon for the February 2018 fatal shooting of Marquice Miles, 25.

Miles met his ex-girlfriend to pick up their children. She was accompanied by her current boyfriend at the time, Capius Maclin Jr., 31, and two other persons, including the alleged gunman. According to witnesses, Miles and Capius Maclin were involved in a physical fight when a third man intervened and shot Miles.

Otis Maclin Jr. is the accused gunman. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

