Nashville North Precinct Detectives Working to Identify Burglary Suspect

Nashville, TN (STL.News) North Precinct detectives are working to identify the man who on Tuesday at 2 a.m. burglarized Friends Market at 3508 Clarksville Pike.

The suspect broke out a window to make entry. He took money from the cash registers before fleeing on foot.

The suspect is a black man who appears to be in his 40s. He wore a black hat with yellow lettering, a black t-shirt with the number 11 in blue on the front, and black sweatpants with a white stripe down the sides.

Anyone recognizing him is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

