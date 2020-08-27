Nashua Police Department Announces its 32nd Citizens Police Academy

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) Nashua Police Chief Michael Carignan announced today that the department is accepting applications for their 32nd Citizens Police Academy.

The nine-week program will run Thursdays, September 10-November 5, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The purpose of the academy is to give Nashua residents a unique opportunity to see how their police department functions.

The weekly sessions will include demonstrations by members of the department’s SWAT Team, K-9 Unit and Hazardous Device Unit, as well as explaining the functions of the Uniformed Field Operations Bureau, Detective Bureau, Legal Bureau, Professional Standards Bureau and Services Bureau.

The sessions will be limited due to on-going Covid19 precautions and reservations are on a first-come, first serve basis.

To register, contact Lt. Carlos Camacho at 594-3527, you will need to leave your name, address, telephone and email address with him

