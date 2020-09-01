Nashua Police Charged William Baker with Reckless Conduct

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) On August 31, 2020 at 6:55 p.m., members of the Nashua Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing Unit arrested William Baker, age 38, of 9 Bancroft Street #208, Nashua, New Hampshire charging him with Reckless Conduct, Class B Felony.

On August 31, 2020 at 1:50 a.m., members of the Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to a local apartment complex for a check conditions call. Witnesses observed a male displaying a firearm and pointing it in the direction of parked vehicles. Detectives from

the Criminal Investigation Division were notified and furthered the investigation. The suspect was identified as Baker and an arrest warrant was subsequently issued for Baker, charging him with Reckless Conduct, Class B Felony.

A Class B Felony is punishable by up to seven years in State Prison, exclusive of fines. Baker refused bail and is currently being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections, pending his arraignment on September 01, 2020.

The Nashua Police Department requests anyone with more information about this incident to contact the Crime Line at (603) 589-1665. You can also follow the Nashua Police Department on Twitter@NashuaPolice

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE