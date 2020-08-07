Nashua Police Charged Jonathan Spear with Reckless Conduct

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) On August 5, 2020 at approximately 6:43 PM, Jonathan Spear, age 36, of 73 High Pine Avenue Apartment 9, Nashua, New Hampshire was placed under arrest on a warrant for Reckless Conduct, Class B Felony.

On August 3, 2020 at approximately 4:55 PM, patrol officers from the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau received the report of an incident involving the discharge of a firearm within a residence within close proximity to a juvenile. Spear was identified as the suspect in the investigation. The investigation was furthered by Detectives assigned to the Special Investigations Division. The juvenile victim reported Spear had discharged a firearm inside of a bedroom while in close proximity to the juvenile victim on August 1, 2020. No one was injured during this incident. An arrest warrant was issued for Spear and he was subsequently taken into custody. Spear was charged Reckless Conduct, a Class B Felony.

A Class B Felony is punishable by up to seven years imprisonment, exclusive of fines. Spear was released Personal Recognizance Bail and will be arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior Court South on a date that is to be determined.

The Nashua Police Department requests anyone with more information about this incident to contact the Nashua Police Department at (603)-594-3500 or can anonymously report information through the Crime line at (603)-589-1665.

