Nasdaq, S&P, Dow mixed as traders assess Thursday's rally; crypto resumes selloff

ozgurdonmaz U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday, as investors took a breather after the previous day’s stunning rally that was driven by softer than expected inflation data. Cryptocurrencies resumed their decline after beleaguered exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) rose 0.87% to 11,211.28 points in morning trade, as traders continued to buy into growth stocks, with megacap technology firms rising across the board. The tech-heavy index had jumped more than 700 points on Thursday. The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) was up 0.22% at 3,965.25 points. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) was 0.72% lower at 33,474.12 points. Both indices were weighed down by losses in defensive healthcare stocks. Of the 11 S&P sectors, six were trading in the green, with Energy the top gainer. Aside from Health Care, Consumer Staples and Utilities were also lower. The bond market is closed for the Veterans Day holiday following a sharp drop in Treasury yields in the previous session after monthly core CPI came in cooler than anticipated. “If we ever needed proof that the market is absolutely desperate for some good news on inflation, yesterday proved it in spades with the market moves up there with the most remarkable since the pandemic began thanks to a -0.2% miss in both headline and core inflation,” Deutsche Bank’s Jim Reid said. “I don’t think there is anything inconsistent in saying that markets continue to be set up for a rally (technicals, seasonals, better European near-term energy outlook etc.) while also thinking next year could ultimately be pretty bad,” Reid added. The inflation data spurred hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow down its aggressive rate-hike path. According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are now pricing in a 80.6% probability of a 50-basis-point hike rather than a 75-point one at the central bank’s policy meeting next month. The lower inflation reading makes a Fed pivot more likely, but investors shouldn’t assume that interest rates will be falling soon. Instead, it is very likely that interest rates will continue to climb, although likely at a somewhat slower pace. After all, inflation is still very elevated in absolute terms,” Seeking Alpha contributor Jonathan Weber cautioned. In economic data on Friday, the University of Michigan’s preliminary measure of November consumer sentiment came in lower than anticipated at 54.7 vs. the consensus figure of 59.5. Inflation expectations ticked up to 5.1%. The FTX saga took another twist on Friday after the cryptocurrency exchange commenced bankruptcy proceedings and its CEO Sam Bankman-Fried stepped down. Crypto markets resumed their selloff, with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) down more than 3% and ethereum (ETH-USD) down more than 4%. Among other active movers, Chinese tech stocks moved higher amid the conclusion of the Singles’ Day shopping event and broader optimism as Beijing moved to relax its tough COVID-19 policies. Macau casino stocks also rose. Health and pharma stocks fell in sector-wide selling, with UnitedHealth, Merck and Johnson & Johnson the top three percentage losers on the Dow (DJI). Cigna and Elevance Health were the top losers on the S&P (SP500).