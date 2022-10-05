Nasdaq, S&P, and Dow drop as market takes a breather from pivot fever

Stock indices trade lower on Wednesday after face-ripping gains to kick off the quarter.

The Dow (DJI) is -1.6%, the S&P 500 (SP500) is -1.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) is -2.2%.

The major averages rallied on hopes that global central banks could tilt to a more dovish outlook, but rates and the dollar are moving higher again today. Fed speakers are still on the hawkish script.

“A sharp decline in reported US job openings has excited financial markets, eager to see the Fed pivot its policy to something reasonable,” UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said. “However, Fed Chair Powell seems committed to a more Pavlovian response – high consumer price inflation produces higher interest rates. A single dubious quality data report is unlikely to revolutionize Fed thinking.”

The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is up 16 basis points to 3.77% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) is up 8 basis points to 4.18%.

Unlike the JOLTs, ADP’s September jobs figure had little market impact. Private payrolls rose by 208K, at tad higher than expected.

“With precisely one real-time observation of the new methodology available, we can’t forecast the number with any confidence,” Pantheon Macro’s Ian Shepherdson said. “ADP published historic data when it launched its new model a month ago, but they did not release – critically – the data as they were initially estimated.”

Additionally, September ISM services PMI index data came in stronger than the consensus at 56.7 compared to the anticipated 56.

Oil is also in focus as OPEC+ has decided to reduce production by 2M bbl/day.

If “OPEC+ were to announce a paper cut of as much as 2MMbbls/d, it would work out to an actual output decline in the region of 1MMbbls/d, which would mean that the surplus we expect for the rest of this year would likely disappear,” ING said. “This would provide a solid floor to the market. The group will need to manage expectations, if for some reason they announce a paper cut of less than 1MMbbls/d we could see an immediate downward correction in prices.”

And Twitter will be remain in the spotlight. Shares are down after surging on the U-turn from Elon Musk, but are shy of the $54.20 deal price.