Nannying eco-chiefs tell Brits to ditch Christmas crackers in bid to go green

A SCROOGE-like quango is telling the public to ditch crackers and wrapping paper this Christmas in a bid to go green.

Nannying eco-chiefs at the Environment Agency are urging Brits to ditch the festive favourites as “wasteful” and “laden with glitter”.

1Eco-chiefs at the Environment Agency are urging Brits to ditch Crackers as they are ‘wasteful’ and ‘laden with harmful glitter’Credit: Getty

They say families should opt for recyclable options instead to save the planet.

New guidance presents a list of pen-pusher approved eco-options for families to use instead.

Among the finger-wagging advice is to wrap presents in newspapers or “re-use last year’s paper”.

The government body – which is overseen by the Department for Environment – also suggests avoiding shop-bought Christmas crackers in place of home-made ones that use “FSC-certified, recyclable paper”.

Traditional crackers are chastised as “laden with glitter” and “filled with plastic toys and gifts that are quickly thrown away”.

Alongside what to avoid, they offer an approved list of present ideas.

Home-made jam, home-knitted socks and reusable makeup remover wipes are all on the nice list.

Blasting the fun-busting last night, Labour MP Margaret Hodge said: “After crashing the economy and filling Britain’s water with sewage, it takes a breath-taking lack of self-awareness for Scrooge-like ministers to tut their way through the public’s Christmas dinners.

“They should get on with their jobs rather than waste time with miserly humbugging.”

Defra declined to comment.