Myanmar – Mass Killings Revealed

MYANMAR (STL.News) The Myanmar military carried out a series of mass killings of civilians in July that resulted in the deaths of at least 40 men, according to a BBC investigation.

Eyewitnesses and survivors said that soldiers, some as young as 17, rounded up villagers before separating the men and killing them.

Video footage and images from the incidents show that most of those killed were tortured first and buried in shallow graves.

The killings took place in July in four separate incidents in Kani Township – an opposition stronghold in Sagaing District in Central Myanmar.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

SOURCE: BBC News via YouTube