Multibagger stock announces Rs 50 dividend and 1:1 bonus share issue

Besides its quarterly results, in its board meeting on Monday announced an interim dividend of Rs 50 per share or 500%. The company announced November 16 as the record date and the dividend payment date is defined as on or before November 30.

“Payment of interim dividend @ 500% i.e., Rs. 50/- per share on 54,71,630 number of equity shares of Rs 10/- each for the financial year 2022-2023. The said interim dividend will be paid on or before 30 November 2022. As informed on 31 October 2022, the company has fixed Wednesday, 16 November 2022, as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders for payment of interim dividend,” said the company’s filing with the exchange.

The company has also announced a bonus share issue of 1:1 i.e. one share will be issued against every 1 held by the investor.

“This being the centenary birth year of late Sri Purushottam Dass Bangur, the company would dedicate the new green field Jute Unit under in its wholly owned subsidiary i.e. Gloster Nuvo Limited to the late Sri Purushottam Dass Bangur and named it Purushottam,” added the release.

Gloster is a multibagger stock with a 3-year return at 141%. In the last 1-year the stock has climbed over 49%.

The company is engaged in manufacturing and exporting of all types of jute & jute allied products, woven & non-woven jute geotextiles, treated fabric-rot proof, fire retardant, jute products for interior decoration and packaging of industrial and agricultural produce.

