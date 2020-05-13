MSCI Launches Innovation-Focused Indexes, Developed in Collaboration with ARK Invest

NEW YORK (STL.News) MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, today announced the expansion of its megatrend index suite with the launch of five indexes focused on disruptive innovation. The indexes track the performance of companies in dynamic fields, including autonomous technologies, genomics, fintech, and next generation internet.

The new thematic indexes will leverage insights based on collaboration with ARK Investment Management LLC (“ARK Invest”), an expert in analyzing disruptive innovation in the public markets and a global investment manager. By researching across sectors, geographies, and market capitalizations, ARK Invest seeks to provide a deeper understanding of innovation themes and how they will develop over time.

“Technological advances, health crises, scientific discoveries, and changes in business and consumer behaviour continue to transform global dynamics. Investors are increasingly demanding innovative tools that enable them to better identify growth from these economic and societal transformations,” said Stephane Mattatia, Head of Thematic Indexes at MSCI. “Thematic investing continues to be an area of growth and focus for our clients, and we are therefore pleased to announce the launch of these new indexes as well as our collaboration with ARK Invest.”

“ARK is delighted that MSCI’s innovation-specific thematic indexes will offer institutional investors exposure to the five innovation platforms evolving today,” said Catherine Wood, Founder, Chief

Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer at ARK Invest. “We believe artificial intelligence, robotics, energy storage, DNA sequencing, and blockchain technology are game changing innovations that will transform the way the world works during the next five to ten years.”

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

CLICK to VIEW COMPLETE – MSCI – ARK Invest Launch PR