MPD Investigating Homicide of Zymia Joyner & Rashard Waldo

Washington DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in the 3100 block of Waclark Place, Southeast.

At approximately 11:37 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located several victims suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported an adult female and an adult male, who sustained life threatening gunshot wounds, to local hospitals for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victims were pronounced dead. Additionally, five other adult victims sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds and received medical treatment.

The decedents have been identified as 19 year-old Zymia Joyner, of Northeast, DC, and 19 year-old Rashard Waldo, of District Heights, MD.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE