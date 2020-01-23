Motorola Solutions Ensures 24/7 Reliable and Secure Operation of TETRA Radios at Bucharest’s Airports

Five-year service contract ensures high performance of mission-critical communications technology

BUCHAREST, Romania (STL.News) Resilient communications networks are the lifeline of critical infrastructure such as airports. The Bucharest Airports National Company processes approximately 65 percent of the passengers, cargo and mail traffic in Romania and represents the country´s main aviation hub. Bucharest Henri Coandă International Airport and Bucharest Băneasa Aurel Vlaicu International Airport rely on TETRA digital radios for secure 24/7 communications. To ensure ongoing reliable operation of their TETRA network, Bucharest Airports National Company has awarded Motorola Solutions a five-year service contract.

Within the framework of the contract, Motorola Solutions will provide technical support, maintenance, repair and services. The service contract will enable the airport operator to minimize downtime, respond efficiently at any time and prepare for future requirements.

“We are extremely proud to be a trusted partner of the Bucharest Airports National Company and to further strengthen our footprint for mission-critical communications in Romania,” said Michael Kaae, regional vice president Europe at Motorola Solutions. “With our sophisticated managed and support service offering, we ensure that the TETRA communications network operates without interruptions in the moments that matter and help the Bucharest Airports National Company meet the growing requirements of the modern aviation business.”

Motorola Solutions is continuously advancing its mission-critical ecosystem of technologies through its commitment to innovation. Motorola Solutions has been a trusted partner for public safety organisations in Romania for over 25 years, providing highly reliable and secure TETRA digital radio solutions. The company has also a longstanding international experience in providing reliable and secure TETRA radio systems to airports all over the world, including the European airports Barcelona-El Prat in Spain, Gardermoen Airport in Norway, and the German airports Munich, Cologne/Bonn, Stuttgart and Baden-Airpark among many others.