Moses Lake Man Sentenced to 204 Months in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses

Spokane, Washington – United States Attorney, Vanessa R. Waldref, announced today that United States District Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced Guillermo Valdez, age 34, of Moses Lake, Washington, to 204 months in federal prison after Valdez had pleaded guilty on April 20, 2022 to two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 or More Grams of Methamphetamine and two counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Valdez also was sentenced to 5 years of supervised release.

According to court documents, on February 24, 2021, Valdez participated in a residential burglary in Spokane County, Washington, during which Valdez stole eleven firearms. Valdez, along with a co-defendant, trafficked the stolen firearms, one of which was used during a homicide of a child in Othello, Washington, days after the burglary on February 27, 2021. Later, on April 2, 2021, a trooper with the Washington State Patrol attempted to pull Valdez over. Valdez, while driving 90-100 miles per hour, was observed throwing a bag which contained a pistol and 822 grams of methamphetamine from the vehicle. Valdez was detained while hiding in a tree after crashing his vehicle through a fence. Further, on July 7, 2021, Valdez was arrested at his residence in Moses Lake, Washington. Valdez’s residence was searched and 604 grams of methamphetamine was recovered, some from inside his minor child’s bedroom.

United States Attorney Waldref, who is the Chief Federal Law Enforcement Officer in the Eastern District of Washington, stated, “Mr. Valdez endangered his community by distributing large quantities of illegal narcotics, trafficking in stolen firearms, leading police on a high speed chase, and keeping distribution quantities of methamphetamine in a child’s bedroom. Here, Mr. Valdez’s distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms directly led to the homicide of a child and placed another child in danger. I’m grateful for the joint efforts of federal, state, and local law enforcement, who helped bring Mr. Valdez to justice and who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe and our neighborhoods strong.”

Assistant United States Attorney Earl A. Hicks, who was one of the lead prosecutors on the case, stated after the sentencing, “I’m grateful for the law enforcement team that investigated this case. Each day, these agents and officers serve their community, and they often do so at significant personal sacrifice. I’m honored to serve alongside such dedicated public servants as we work together to address violent crime and drug distribution in Eastern Washington.”

“Mr. Valdez’s brazen conduct clearly warranted this significant sentence,” said ATF Seattle Special Agent in Charge Jonathan T. McPherson. “ATF is committed to keeping members of our communities safe from violent criminals such as Mr. Valdez.”

“We will continue to work with our partners at all levels to ensure individuals like Mr. Valdez no longer threaten the health and safety of our communities,” said Jacob D. Galvan, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Seattle Field Division.

These cases were investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Marshals Service, the Othello Police Department, the Moses Lake Police Department, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington State Patrol. These cases were prosecuted by Earl A. Hicks and Michael J. Ellis, Assistant United States Attorneys for the Eastern District of Washington.