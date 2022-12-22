Mortgage rates continue to decline, but homebuyers still reluctant

Phiwath Jittamas Mortgage rates continued to decline for the sixth week, but homebuyers are still reluctant, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey. 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.27% for the week ending Dec. 22, down from last week when it averaged 6.31% and higher than 3.05% a year ago. 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.69%, up from last week when it averaged 5.54% and higher from 2.30% a year ago. Here is a look at the mortgage rate movements in the past six weeks: “Rates have declined significantly over the past six weeks, which is helpful for potential homebuyers, but new data indicates homeowners are hesitant to list their homes,” Freddie Mac’s chief economist, Sam Khater, said. Mortgage Bankers Association’s Purchase Index shows purchase applications did not move much in response to lower mortgage rates. “This is a particularly slow time of year for homebuying,” Mike Fratantoni, MBA’s SVP and chief economist, said.