Morgantown: Sarah Kuhn Sentenced for Firearms Charge

Morgantown woman, Sarah Kuhn sentenced for firearms charge

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Sarah Kuhn, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was sentenced today to three years of probation for a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Kuhn, 31, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the False Statement in Connection with the Acquisition of Firearms.” Kuhn admitted to working with another to purchase a firearm, making a false statement claiming the firearm was for her, when, in, fact, the firearm was meant for someone else. The crime occurred in July 2020 in Monongalia County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives and the Mon Metro Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

