More Than $900,000 Coming To The Western District Of New York To Fight Violence Against Women

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that the Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women, has awarded three grants totaling more than $900,000 to a university, a college, and a social service agency in the Western District of New York.

Niagara University in Lewiston, NY, will receive $300,000, and Nazareth College in Rochester, NY, will receive $299,957, under the Grants to Reduce Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking on Campus Program. The program focuses on combatting domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking on campuses. These comprehensive efforts are designed to enhance victim services, implement prevention and education programs, and develop and strengthen security and investigation strategies in order to prevent, prosecute, and respond to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

Niagara University will partner with the New York State Police, Campus Sexual Assault Victims Unit, Niagara County Sheriff Victim Assistance Unit, and the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier. Nazareth College will partner with the New York State Police, the Willow Domestic Violence Center, and RESTORE Sexual Assault Services. Efforts to implement a comprehensive violence against women project on campus will include: prevention programming; ongoing training to all law enforcement on how to effectively respond to these crimes; access to 24-hour confidential victim services and advocacy; and ongoing training to all personnel in the campus disciplinary process.

In addition, Community Services For Every1, Inc. in Buffalo, NY, will be receiving $325,000 under the Training and Services to End Violence Against Women with Disabilities Grant Program. The goal of the program is to create accessible, safe, and effective services for individuals with disabilities and Deaf individuals who are victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking and accountability for those committing such crimes. Community Services for Every1, Inc. will collaborate with the Family Justice Center of Erie County to: train and engage local nonprofit organizations and governmental agencies to better support domestic violence survivors with intellectual/developmental disabilities; connect people with intellectual/developmental disabilities to suitable preventive education and victim support opportunities; and offer education, outreach, and advocacy services to strengthen coordination among domestic violence stakeholder organizations.

“Violence against women can take on many forms, on many different levels, from a college student being victimized on campus, to a vulnerable woman being victimized in a relationship,” stated U.S. Attorney Kennedy. “Whether domestic or dating violence, sexual assault, or stalking, it’s all wrong and it’s all criminal. These grants will go a long way to help: educate women about these criminal behaviors; train those who respond when a crime occurs; and hold those responsible for these crimes accountable.”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE