More Than $74.1 Million In Prizes Awarded In March by Missouri Lottery

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Missouri Lottery players took home more than $74.1 million in prizes during the month of March. Of the total $74.1 million awarded, more than $8.5 million were prizes of $1,000 or more.

Missouri Lottery – Million-Dollar Winners

Winners of $1,000 or more in March include the following:

$2 million Scratchers winners:

*Mensur Brka, St. Louis (63125) (two-way split)

*Sanela Brka, St. Louis (63125) (two-way split)

$1 million Scratchers winners:

*Francesco Abate, Pevely

*Jeffrey Cunningham, Springfield

$1 million Powerball winner:

*Stephen Piechocinski, St. Louis (63125)

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

