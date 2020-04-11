More Than $74.1 Million In Prizes Awarded In March by Missouri Lottery

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Missouri Lottery players took home more than $74.1 million in prizes during the month of March. Of the total $74.1 million awarded, more than $8.5 million were prizes of $1,000 or more.
Missouri Lottery – Million-Dollar Winners
Winners of $1,000 or more in March include the following:
$2 million Scratchers winners:
*Mensur Brka, St. Louis (63125) (two-way split)
*Sanela Brka, St. Louis (63125) (two-way split)
$1 million Scratchers winners:
*Francesco Abate, Pevely
*Jeffrey Cunningham, Springfield
$1 million Powerball winner:
*Stephen Piechocinski, St. Louis (63125)
NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.