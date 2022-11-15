More than 25,000 London children ‘missing out’ on free school meals



More than 25,000 children in London are believed to be missing out on free school meals as the cost of living continues to spiral. Since 2018, pupils from households applying for Universal Credit can receive free lunches at school if their income is less than £7,400 a year before benefits and after tax.The threshold has been frozen since it was introduced despite soaring prices. Up to 26,000 more children in the capital could have been eligible for the benefit had it risen in line with inflation, analysis by the Liberal Democrats found. “Every year that ministers keep this callous policy thousands of children in London’s hard-working families lose out,” MP Munira Wilson said. “With the cost of living crisis having a devastating impact on food poverty in London, freezing the threshold is morally, economically and politically bankrupt.Read More“We must invest in our children so that no child goes hungry at school.”Children from reception to their second year of primary school receive universal free school meals in England. Four London boroughs – Newham, Islington, Southwark and Tower Hamlets – fund free lunches for all primary school pupils. Department for Work and Pensions figures show that just over one million children aged five to 16 in England live in households that earn £7,400 after tax and benefits. Had the threshold increased in line with inflation, more than 800,000 other children across the country would benefit. The Evening Standard’s School Hunger Special Investigation has revealed the scale of the escalating hunger crisis among children in families who live in poverty but are not eligible for free school meals, and heard from campaigners who have called on the prime minister to extend the benefit to all children in poverty. The Department for Education said over a third of pupils in England currently receive free school meals in education settings and the government is investing up to £24m in a “national school breakfast programme, which provides free breakfasts to children in schools in disadvantaged areas”.