More Than 200 New Water Infrastructure Improvement Projects Approved Throughout the Commonwealth

(STL.News) – Governor Tom Wolf announced 276 new PA Small Water and Sewer Program project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) to protect and improve municipalities’ water systems.

“This vital grant program allows for costly but necessary water infrastructure improvements that would otherwise be unfeasible to smaller Pennsylvania communities,” said Gov. Wolf. “When we invest into our communities now, they benefit for years to come, and today’s approved projects will significantly improve the quality of life in these communities.”

The small water and sewer projects approved today include the replacement of the Troy Street water main in Bradford County; improving the wastewater treatment facility in Huntingdon County; improving the above-ground reservoir rehabilitation in Lehigh County; the expansion of the Pine Grove Township water system in Schuylkill County; and the extension of the Alexander Spring Road Waterline in Cumberland County. Other projects include improvements and replacements of water mains, water treatment plants, sewer systems, and water line extensions in hundreds of municipalities in 49 counties across the commonwealth. The total funding amount is more than $61 million.

A complete list of Small Water and Sewer projects approved at yesterday’s CFA meeting can be found here.

The Pennsylvania Small Water and Sewer program provides grants to assist municipalities with the construction, improvement, expansion or repair of their water supplies or sanitary sewer systems. Municipalities and municipal authorities are eligible to apply for up to $500,000 in grant funding.

