More than 1,600 bus drivers at London United secure 10% pay rise – union



© Reuters.



LONDON (Reuters) – A British workers union said it has secured a 10% pay rise for 1,600 bus drivers at transport company London United after four days of strikes last month led to further talks with the employer.

“This was a hard fought victory. By standing together and taking strike action, our members have ensured they will receive a greatly improved pay increase,” Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said. The union also said that the workers were initially offered a 3.6% pay rise.

Unite said it has agreed for the 10% to be paid from Sept. 3, with back pay of 9% from Dec. 4, 2021 to Sept. 2, 2022 also being secured.