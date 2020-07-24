Montgomery Police Identity decedent in Potomac River as Ankit Kumar

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department – Major Crimes Division continue to investigate the undetermined death of an adult male who was located deceased on Tuesday, July 21 in the Wet Bottom area of the Potomac River.

The decedent has been identified as Ankit Kumar, age 30, of McLean, Virginia.

On Tuesday, July 21, at approximately 7:06 p.m., a resident who was kayaking on the Potomac River called the Emergency Communication Center (9-1-1) to report a possible deceased individual in the Wet Bottom area of the river (located south of Great Falls). First responders, which included 2nd District officers, officers from the police department’s Managed Search and Operations Team (MSOT), and Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the Wet Bottom area of the Potomac River and located Kumar deceased in the river.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Kumar’s death. Kumar’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) in Baltimore for an autopsy. The results of the autopsy are pending.

Anyone with information regarding this death is urged to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE