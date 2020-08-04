Montgomery County Police Arrested Andrew Jeon for Residential Burglary

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District have arrested and charged Andrew Jeon, age 28, of the 10200 block of Glen Chase Court in Fairfax, Virginia, with offenses related to Jeon burglarizing a home in the Glenmont area on August 2 and assaulting a 73-year-old woman who was inside the home. Officers also charged Jeon with committing offenses related to Jeon breaking into two vehicles after he committed the residential burglary and assault.

On Sunday, August 2 at approximately 8:35 a.m., 4th District officers responded to a residence in the 2200 block of Greenery Lane for the report of a burglary in progress. First responders located the victim inside the home suffering from trauma to her head. Fire and Rescue personnel transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The investigation by officers determined that the suspect, later identified as Jeon, entered the victim’s home, assaulted her, and then fled the residence on foot without stealing any property. A resident who lives nearby on Greenery Lane stated to officers that he was outside of his home when the suspect approached him and stated that he had just killed a woman. The resident observed that the suspect had blood on his hands. The suspect then fled the area. Officers obtained a description of the suspect from multiple witnesses who observed him in the area of Greenery Lane and officers began to look for the suspect.

Approximately two hours later, 4th District officers responded to the area of Connecticut Avenue and Independence Street in the Aspen Hill area for the report of a suspect who was attempting to break into vehicles. The description of this suspect matched the same description of the suspect from the earlier residential burglary and assault that had occurred on Greenery Lane. Responding officers located the suspect in the 13500 block of Connecticut Avenue and identified him as Jeon. Multiple witnesses identified Jeon as the suspect who committed that earlier residential burglary and assault on Greenery Lane.

Jeon was arrested and transported to the Central Processing Unit where he was charged with first-degree burglary, first and second-degree assault, destruction of property, and offenses related to Jeon attempting to break into multiple vehicles. Jeon is being held without bond.

