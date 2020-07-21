Montgomery County Detectives Investigate Burglary in Kensington

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District continue to investigate a June 10 residential burglary that occurred in the 9600 block of Old Spring Road in Kensington. Today, investigators are releasing home video surveillance of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

The investigation by detectives revealed that at approximately 2:57 a.m. on June 10 home surveillance video captured the suspect entering the residence on Old Spring Road through a door into the basement area. The suspect stole property and fled.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary or the suspect is asked to call the 2nd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6710. Callers may remain anonymous. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Crime Solvers may pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

