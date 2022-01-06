Montana – Water & Sewer Infrastructure Funds For Dillon

DILLON, MT (STL.News) Governor Greg Gianforte earlier this week delivered more than $1.9 million to the City of Dillon for a drinking water improvement project, the first water and sewer infrastructure project the State of Montana is reimbursing using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

“Last fall, we invested millions in water and sewer infrastructure projects to ensure our communities have access to safe, clean drinking water and effective wastewater systems,” Gov. Gianforte said. “These investments, like this one in Dillon, represent our commitment to devote ARPA funds toward responsible, long-term uses that will benefit our kids and grandkids.”

Joined by ARPA Program Director Scott Mendenhall, Budget Director Ryan Osmundson, Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) Amanda Kaster, and members of the Infrastructure Advisory Commission, the governor presented a check to Dillon Mayor John McGinley and former mayor Michael Klakken at the Dillon City Hall.

Authorized by the governor in September 2021, the state awarded the project $1.9 million in competitive and minimum allocation grants to replace a waterline transmission and distribution system.

The project includes the replacement of the existing west side transmission mains, a below-river crossing of pipelines through a bridge, and approximately 7,000 lineal feet of water distribution mains within the City of Dillon. The system had experienced problematic leaks, breaks, and overall water loss in recent years.

“Our water lines are over 100 years old, or pushing 100 years old now,” Mayor McGinley and former Mayor Klakken said. “Thank you to everyone who has or will be involved in this project.”

As with all projects awarded water and sewer infrastructure funds, funds are distributed to award recipients on a reimbursement basis. The City of Dillon is the first recipient of the reimbursable funds.

The City of Dillon broke ground on the project on July 28, 2021, and estimates a completion date of December 31, 2022.

The total cost of the project is $4,401,000, which includes funding from various sources, including: