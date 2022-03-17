Montana Governor Proclaims Irish Heritage Day

Montana Governor Gianforte Proclaims Today Irish Heritage Day

HELENA, MT (STL.News) Governor Greg Gianforte Continuing a decades-long tradition, Governor Greg Gianforte today raised the Irish tricolor flag at the State Capitol and proclaimed March 17, 2022 Irish Heritage Day.

“In the shadows of the statue of the immortal Irishman Thomas Francis Meagher, I was proud to raise the Irish Flag at the State Capitol and proclaim today as Irish Heritage Day,” Gov. Gianforte said. “God bless all Montanans of Irish descent – and happy St. Patrick’s Day!”

Raising the Irish tricolor flag to begin the celebration, the governor then joined the Thomas Francis Meagher Division of the Ancient Order of the Hibernians to recognize Irish Heritage Day.

Sounds of bagpipes and Irish dancing filled the Rotunda with performances from the Pipes & Drums of the Black Devils and Tiernan Irish Dancers.

Gov. Gianforte is the seventh Montana governor to participate in this 37-year-long tradition.

The governor’s proclamation for Irish Heritage Day can be viewed here.