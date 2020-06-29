Monroe County Man Wins $2 Million Playing the Michigan Lottery

Michigan (STL.News) A Monroe County man is looking forward to an earlier retirement after winning $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $2,000,000 Bonus instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Speedway gas station, located at 635 Tecumseh Street in Dundee.

“I’d had a pretty good run of luck on the $2,000,000 Bonus game,” said the 56-year-old player. “I had just won $160 and decided to buy three more tickets and put $100 in my pocket.

“When I scratched it off and saw it was a winner it was over the top! I never imagined winning such a huge prize, but it feels so great!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He chose to accept his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, the player plans to pay bills, and then invest the remainder for his retirement.

Players have won more than $60 million playing $2,000,000 Bonus, which launched in June 2019. Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $2 million. More than $13 million in prizes remain, including one $2 million prize, 14 $5,000 prizes, and 107 $1,000 prizes.

