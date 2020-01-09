MoDOT to hold public hearing TODAY to discuss Manchester Road project between Lindbergh, I-270

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Drivers who use Route 100 (Manchester Road) between Lindbergh and I-270 may want to attend an open house style public hearing TODAY to discuss an upcoming project along the corridor.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold the open house style public hearing to discuss a 2022 project that repairs pavement, makes updates to sidewalks and signals and resurfaces the roadway between Route 61/67 (Kirkwood Road/ Lindbergh Boulevard) and I-270.

The hearing is from 4 to 7 p.m. TODAY at the Kirkwood Community Center, 111 S. Geyer Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122

During the meeting, MoDOT engineers will share information about the project, schedule, and expected impacts to commuters for the project, and hear concerns from residents along the roadway.

Participants may attend at any time during the open house.

This meeting will allow the public to get information about the project and to provide comments, either directly to the engineers or in written comments, on potential impacts of this roadway project.

People who are unable to attend the meeting may view the information shared, and make comments on-line at https://www.modot.org/route-100-manchester-resurfacing-route-6167-i-270 until January 23, 2020.