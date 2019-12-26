MoDOT News: St. Louis Work Zones for December 26 thru January 1, 2020

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Drivers heading east on I-44 near I-270 in St. Louis County should be prepared for slower traffic over this weekend, as crews will move traffic from the eastbound lanes onto the new westbound bridge during the weekend.

Starting Friday, December 27 at 8 p.m., crews will work to shift the eastbound lanes onto the newly constructed westbound bridge. Drivers can expect various lane closures on eastbound I-44 between Route 141 and I-270. At times, there may be only one through lane on I-44 heading eastbound through the construction zone as crews shift traffic.

All lanes will be moved and open to traffic before 5 a.m. Monday, December 30.

For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions (including flood closures) go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.

Motorists should be aware of the following on-going closures:

I-44, St. Louis County, one lane closed eastbound from west of Meramec River and Geyer until late December.

I-44, St. Louis County, one lane closed westbound between I-270 and Bowles through early 2022.

Route 109, St. Louis County, the left turn lane is closed on the bridge over Route 100 until summer 2020.

Route H, Franklin County, the Route H Bridge over the Bourbeuse River is closed until early January.

Please see the list of daily road closures, weather permitting:

Thursday, December 26

I-70, St. Louis County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound and westbound between Springdale and Hanley.

Route 100, St. Louis County, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound at Route 100.

Route 141, St. Louis County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed northbound and southbound between Route 370 and I-70.

Route 141, St. Louis County, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. one lane closed northbound between Route 30 and Route 21.

Route 141, St. Louis County, 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., one lane closed southbound between Route 21 and Route 30.

Friday, December 27

I-44, St. Louis County, 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday, up to two lanes closed eastbound btetween Route 141 and I-270. At least one lane will remain open through the weekend.

I-70, St. Louis County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound and westbound between Springdale and Hanley.

Route 100, St. Louis County, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound at Route 100.

Route 141, St. Louis County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed northbound and southbound between Route 370 and I-70.

Route 141, St. Louis County, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. one lane closed northbound between Route 30 and Route 21.

Route 141, St. Louis County, 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., one lane closed southbound between Route 21 and Route 30.

Saturday, December 28

I-44, St. Louis County, until 5 a.m. Monday, up to two lanes closed eastbound btetween Route 141 and I-270. At least one lane will remain open through the weekend.

Sunday, December 29

I-44, St. Louis County, until 5 a.m. Monday, up to two lanes closed eastbound btetween Route 141 and I-270. At least one lane will remain open through the weekend.

Monday, December 30

I-70, St. Louis County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound and westbound between Springdale and Hanley.

Route 100, St. Louis County, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound at Route 100.

Route 141, St. Louis County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed northbound and southbound between Route 370 and I-70.

Route 141, St. Louis County, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. one lane closed northbound between Route 30 and Route 21.

Route 141, St. Louis County, 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., one lane closed southbound between Route 21 and Route 30.

Tuesday, December 31

Route 100, St. Louis County, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound at Route 100.

Route 141, St. Louis County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed northbound and southbound between Route 370 and I-70.

Route 141, St. Louis County, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. one lane closed northbound between Route 30 and Route 21.

Route 141, St. Louis County, 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., one lane closed southbound between Route 21 and Route 30.

Wednesday, January 1, 2020

No Scheduled Closures