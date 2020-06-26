MoDOT News: Lane and Ramp Closures Scheduled for I-70 and I-435 Next Week

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (STL.News) The Missouri Department of Transportation will have various lane and ramp closures at the I-70 and I-435 interchange next week beginning on Monday, June 29. This will have impacts on traffic. All work is weather permitting.

A lane of both westbound and eastbound I-70 will be CLOSED for bridge construction DAILY from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Monday, June 29, through Thursday, July 2. Please note that all lanes will be re-opened by noon on Thursday, July 2.

The ramp from southbound I-435 to westbound I-70 will be CLOSED for barrier removal OVERNIGHT on Tuesday, June 30, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Motorists must find an alternate route.

This is all part of a new interchange design being built at I-435 and I-70. The new design will be a partial turbine configuration. Improvements include full bridge replacements, removal of left exits, improvements to loop ramp configuration, and congestion relief. This project will have significant impacts on traffic for two full construction seasons and is scheduled to be complete by Dec. 2020.

Please be patient and considerate to your fellow motorists. Use the zipper merge and take turns at merge points. Please remember that all work zones are NO PHONE ZONES. Buckle up. Phone down. Arrive Alive.

For potential impacts to traffic, please review KC Scout cameras at http://www.kcscout.net or consult our real-time traffic partner, WAZE.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

