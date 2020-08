MO (STL.News) D’on Walker of Independence claimed a $55,558 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “5X Bingo” Scratchers ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at Little General Store, 19300 E. Highway 24, in Independence.

“5X Bingo” is a $3 ticket that went on sale Feb. 14. More than $7.1 million in unclaimed prizes remain in the game, including four more top prizes of $55,558.

