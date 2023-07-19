HomePoliticsMO Governor - Appoints Michael Leara - State Supervisor
MO Governor – Appoints Michael Leara – State Supervisor

Missouri Governor Appoints Michael Leara as State Supervisor of the Missouri Department of Public Safety

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News)  Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced he has selected Michael Leara as the next State Supervisor for the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control within the Missouri Department of Public Safety.  His appointment is effective today.

Mr. Leara, of St. Louis, has served as the Chairman of the Missouri Gaming Commission since August 2019.  He has also owned and operated Gateway Advisors, LLC, in St. Louis since 1999.  He has grown his business from a financial consulting firm offering public and private pension services to a now corporate and governmental retirement and pension plan consulting firm.  Mr. Leara also served as a State Representative for the 96th District from 2009-2017.  During his time as a State Representative, he served as Vice Chair on the Board of Trustees for the Missouri State Employee Retirement System.  Mr. Leara attended Saint Louis University.

SOURCE: Missouri Governor

