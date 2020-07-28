Mitchell Man John Willard Arcoren, III Charged with Assaulting a Federal Officer

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Mitchell, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Assaulting, Resisting, and Impeding a Federal Officer.

John Willard Arcoren, III, age 39, was indicted on July 16, 2020. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on July 27, 2020, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 8 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that on May 14, 2020, Arcoren did forcibly assault, oppose, impede, intimidate, and interfere with a law enforcement officer who was employed by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services, and that such conduct involved physical contact.

The charge is merely an accusation and Arcoren is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore is prosecuting the case.

Arcoren was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE