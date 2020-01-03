Mitcham Industries Declares Cash Dividend on its 9.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock

THE WOODLANDS, TX (STL.News) Mitcham Industries, Inc. (“Mitcham” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MIND) announced today that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 9.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (“Series A Preferred Stock”) for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year ending January 31, 2020.

In accordance with the terms of the 9.00% Series A Preferred Stock of the Company, the Board of Directors has declared a Series A Preferred Stock cash dividend of $0.5625 per share for the quarterly period that began on November 1, 2019 and ends on January 31, 2020. The dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock is payable on January 31, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on January 15, 2020. The Series A Preferred Stock is currently listed on the Nasdaq and trades under the ticker symbol “MINDP”.