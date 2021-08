“I am deeply saddened to hear of Ed’s passing. He wasn’t just a public servant. He was a man of principle, a dedicated husband and father, and man deeply committed to his faith and to following God in all things. My thoughts and prayers are with Rebecca and all of Ed’s family.”

About Marty Smith 10885 Articles

Marty Smith is the Editor in Chief and a founder of STL.News, DirectSourceNews.org, and St. Louis Restaurant Review. As Editor in Chief, Smith is responsible for the content posted on the network with the help of the publishing team, which is located around the globe. Additionally, Smith is responsible for building a network of aggregator sites to help manage the content involving thousands of sources from across the globe.