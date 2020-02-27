Missouri Senator Brian Williams Opposes Legislation Concerning Asbestos Exposure Civil Actions

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Missouri State Senator Brian Williams, D-University City, opposes Senate Bill 575, which establishes procedures for a claimant in a civil action for damages due to asbestos exposure to disclose claims that have been filed with an asbestos trust. The legislation allows the defendant to require that the claimant file additional trust claims after having provided the required documents and information needed to file a civil action for damages.

“I participated in the filibuster of this legislation on Tuesday night because I do not believe the provisions in this bill help expedite the litigation process for the claimant,” Sen. Williams said. “Exposure to asbestos can cause devastating health problems, like mesothelioma, which is a fatal disease. I believe this bill permits stalling tactics to slow down the litigation process, which may lead to the claimant passing away before they can receive their remedy. I believe this places an undue burden on the claimant and their family.”

The Senate did not take any further action on SB 575.