Missouri Man Matthew Cuomo Charged With Forgery

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Peter G. Strasser announces that MATTHEW CUOMO, aged 55, has been charged by a Bill of Information with Forgery on July 30, 2020, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 513. If convicted of this crime, CUOMO will face a maximum sentence of ten years in the Bureau of Prisons, three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine, and a mandatory special assessment of $100.

CUOMO was the former president of a local labor union for employees of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) working at multiple airports in Louisiana and Mississippi. An audit in 2017 revealed that union funds were missing, and an investigation allegedly revealed that CUOMO had been forging checks from the union’s bank account and using union funds for personal expenses. CUOMO forged 50 checks, resulting in a loss amount of approximately $15,000.

U. S. Attorney Strasser praised the work of the United States Department of Labor and the Transportation Security Administration for their investigation in this case. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Myles Ranier.

U. S. Attorney Strasser stated that a Bill of Information is only an allegation, and that the defendant is presumed innocent until he pleads guilty or is found guilty by a jury or judge.

