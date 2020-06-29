Missouri Lottery: Stephen Taylor Claims $1,000-a-Day-for-Life Prize

MO (STL.News) The winner of Missouri’s first $1,000-a-day-for-life prize in the Lucky for Life Draw Game has come forward to claim his prize. Stephen Taylor of Sedalia presented the winning ticket at Lottery Headquarters in Jefferson City on June 23.

Taylor’s ticket matched all five white-ball numbers and the Lucky Ball number drawn on June 18 to win the game’s top prize. The winning numbers – 1, 6, 16, 27 and 34, with a Lucky Ball of 2 – were contained in the first of five plays on the ticket Taylor purchased at Woods Supermarket, 1400 S. Limit Ave., in Sedalia.

“That top line? That’s me right there!” he joked of his reaction to eyeing the numbers on his winning ticket. “That’s me!”

Lucky for Life is a $2 multi-state Draw Game. In addition to offering top prizes of $1,000 a day for life, the game also features a $25,000-a-year-for-life second prize. To date, the Missouri Lottery has had 13 $25,000-a-year-for-life winners in the game.

