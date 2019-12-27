Missouri Lottery News: Christmas Eve Surprises Lynne Richter and Family with $20,000 Scratchers Win

Lancaster, MO (STL.News) Lynne Richter of Earlville, IA was visiting family when she revealed an early Christmas gift – a $20,000 prize on a Missouri Lottery “The 12 Days of Christmas” Scratchers ticket. Richter purchased the winning ticket on Christmas Eve, and couldn’t believe her eyes after uncovering the $20,000 Scratchers prize. Richter was so surprised that she made her husband turn the car around just so she could return to the store and verify the ticket. Richter plans on enjoying her winnings with her family, who were similarly stunned when she shared the exciting news of her win. Richter purchased the winning ticket at Smokerz Outlet, 10104 N. Highway 63, in Lancaster.

“The 12 Days of Christmas” is a $10 ticket that went on sale Oct. 14, 2019. More than $3.9 million in unclaimed prizes remain in the game. Remaining prize amounts for all Scratchers games can be found at MOLottery.com and on the official Missouri Lottery app.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Schulyer County won more than $720,000 in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $65,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $66,000 went to education programs in the county.