Missouri Lottery – $50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold

MO (STL.News) A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold for the Dec. 11 drawing at Price Cutter, 4228 S. National Ave., in Springfield.

A local resident claimed the prize at the Missouri Lottery’s Springfield regional office on Dec. 22.

The winning number combination on Dec. 11 was 3, 25, 44, 53 and 64, with a Powerball number of 10. The player matched four of five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $483 million. If the Powerball jackpot is hit, the “Jackpot Reset” promotion will be activated for the next 7 days – giving players who buy three Powerball plays on a single ticket a free $2 Powerball ticket.

In FY21, players in Greene won more than $52.1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $4.9 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $21.6 million went to education programs in the county.

Through Jan. 4, 2022, Draw Games tickets and holiday-themed Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets can be entered into the “Second Chance of a Lifetime: Flip Flops & Mountaintops” Holiday Escape Promotion for the chance to win trips, cash and merchandise.