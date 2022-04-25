Missouri Lottery – $1 Million Prize Won in Carrollton

$1 Million Scratchers Prize Won in Carrollton

MO (STL.News) While on her way to work, a Missouri Lottery player stopped by Break Time, 902 Highway 56 in Carrollton, to purchase a Scratchers ticket when the new $50 “Millionaire Blowout” ticket caught her eye.

“I bought the other ticket I was going to buy and that one as well,” the player explained. “Then I decided to scratch off the $50 one first.”

As she began scratching off the ticket, she realized all of her numbers were matching the winning numbers printed on the game. Once she got to the prize section, she began to get really excited.

“The prizes just kept being $50,000,” she said. “It took me three times to count them all!”

Once she added all her prizes together and realized she had won a $1 million prize, she immediately called her daughter.

“She just said ‘No, you didn’t!’” said the winner shared. “And then, once I had convinced her, she told me to take it in to the Lottery office right away.”

“Millionaire Blowout” is a $50 Scratchers ticket that started on Jan. 31. The game offers prizes ranging from $50 up to top prizes of $5 million. Currently, there are over $294.7 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including 17 more $1 million prizes and four $5 million top prizes.

In FY21, more than $150,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in Carroll County.