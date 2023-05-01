Missouri Governor Signs SB 51 Into Law

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed Senate Bill (SB) 51 on April 27th, which allows Missourians more direct access to physical therapy services, into law. A signing ceremony was held in Governor Parson’s office at the State Capitol, where he was joined by SB 51 sponsors, Senator Karla Eslinger and Representative Brenda Shields, and other stakeholders.

“We are all about streamlining processes and making it easier for Missourians to receive the services they need without unnecessary government burdens,” Governor Parson said. “SB 51 will make access to physical therapy care easier for more Missourians while reducing patient costs and protecting their quality of care. We are proud to sign this good legislation into law and look forward to sending more to my desk soon.”

Provisions of SB 51 can be found below: