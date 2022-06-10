Missouri Governor Parson Makes Two Appointments

Governor Parson Makes Two Appointments To The Regional Convention And Sports Complex Authority, Fills One County Office Vacancy

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Governor Mike Parson announced two appointments to the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority and filled one county office vacancy.

Cheston Easter, of Princeton, was appointed as the Mercer County First District Commissioner.

Mr. Easter currently serves as the Commodity Manager for Albertsons Companies. Previously, he served as the Director of Operations & Programs Management for Agri Thority and as a Managing Member for Bar E Farms LLC. Mr. Easter was also the Director of Global Raw Materials Procurement for ABInBev in New York and a Marketing Research Analyst for Pioneer Hi-bred International Inc. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in agricultural economics from the University of Missouri–Columbia. Mr. Easter earned a second Master of Science in Business Administration from Saint Louis University.

Leah Reynolds Harris, of St. Louis, was appointed to the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority.

Ms. Harris currently serves as the Senior Vice President and Treasury Management Officer of PNC Bank, a position she has held since 2008. Prior to working with PNC Bank, she served in various roles with Bank of America, including Vice President and Treasury Management Officer, Assistant Vice President and Treasury Management Analyst, Managing Recruiter, and Branch Manager. Ms. Harris earned her Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Stephens College.

Phillip Torrisi, of St. Louis, was appointed to the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority.

Mr. Torrisi has owned and served as president of Torrisi Plumbing Services, Inc. for nearly 30 years. He is board member for Piazza Imo On the Hill in St. Louis and the St. Louis Italian Open for Children’s Charities. He also serves on the board of directors for Enterprise Bank. Mr. Torrisi is a member of the St. Ambrose Maintenance and Conservation Committee and is a coach and sponsor for Spensa Soccer.