Missouri Governor Parson Makes Two Appointments

Governor Parson Makes Two Appointments To The State Highways And Transportation Commission

JEFFERSON CITY — Governor Mike Parson announced two appointments to the State Highways and Transportation Commission.

Warren K. Erdman, of Kansas City, was appointed to the State Highways and Transportation Commission.

Mr. Erdman currently serves as the Executive Vice-President of Administration and Corporate Affairs for Kansas City Southern (KCS). Prior to joining KCS in 1997, he served as Chief of Staff to U.S. Senator Christopher S. Bond of Missouri. Mr. Erdman serves on the Executive Committee and Board of Directors of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Kansas City, Missouri Downtown Council, amongst other community organizations. He is currently a member of the University of Missouri Kansas City Foundation board and serves as the vice chairman. Mr. Erdman was recognized this year as one of City Year Kansas City’s Idealist of the Year and a Top 10 Most Influential People in the railroad industry by Railway Age Magazine.

Brian Treece, of Columbia, was appointed to the State Highways and Transportation Commission.

Mr. Treece recently served two terms as the Mayor of Columbia from 2016-2022. Additionally, he was just named Vice President of Strategy and Development of EquipmentShare. Mr. Treece has also been a partner of TreecePhillips, LLC since 2002. He has served as a member of various Boards and Commissions, including Regional Economic Development Inc., the Missouri Innovation Center, the Missouri Supreme Court’s Drug Steering Committee, the I-70 Citizens Advisory Group, as Chair of the Columbia Historic Preservation Commission, and as Chair of Columbia Downtown Leadership Council. Mr. Treece earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Missouri-Columbia.