Missouri Governor Parson Makes Three Judicial Appointments

Governor Parson Makes Three Judicial Appointments

JEFFERSON CITY, Governor Mike Parson announced three judicial appointments to the 7th and 22nd Judicial Circuits.

The Honorable Alisha O’Hara, of Kearney, was appointed as Circuit Judge for the 7th Judicial Circuit.

Judge O’Hara currently serves as Associate Circuit Judge for the 7th Judicial Circuit. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of Missouri–Columbia and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri–Kansas City. She will fill the Circuit Judge vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Elizabeth Davis.

Ms. Rochelle Woodiest, of St. Louis, was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit.

Ms. Woodiest currently serves as Treatment Court Commissioner for the 22nd Judicial Circuit. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from Iowa State University and a Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University. She will fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Thomas McCarthy as Circuit Judge.

The Honorable Craig Higgins, of St. Louis, was appointed as Circuit Judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit.

Judge Higgins currently serves as Associate Circuit Judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit. He holds a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Missouri–Columbia and a Juris Doctor from Drake University. He will fill the Circuit Judge vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable James E. Sullivan.