Missouri Governor Parson Makes Six Appointments

Governor Parson Makes Six Appointments To Various Boards And Commissions, Fills One County Office Vacancy

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Governor Mike Parson announced six appointments to various boards and commissions and filled one county office vacancy.

Brian Bender, of Atlanta, was appointed to the Safe Drinking Water Commission.

Mr. Bender is the current General Manger of the Public Water Supply District #1 of Macon County. He has been with the District since 1997, starting as an Operator. Prior to joining the District, he worked as an Operator for W&L Construction. Mr. Bender holds a certification in industrial welding from the Macon Area Career and Technical Education Center.

Rodney Campbell Jr., of Fenton, was appointed to the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission.

Mr. Campbell has been an Attorney with The Petraborg Law Firm since 2017. Prior to joining The Petraborg Law Firm, he was an Associate Attorney with Archer & Lassa and an Assistant Attorney General in the Labor Division with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office. Mr. Campbell earned a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Missouri State University and Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University School of Law.

Nicholas Gerth, of Ballwin, was appointed to the State Lottery Commission.

Mr. Gerth is Senior Associate with Brown & James, P.C. and has been with the firm since 2014. Prior to joining the firm, he served as a Law Clerk for the United State’s Attorney’s Office – Southern District of Illinois. Mr. Gerth earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Missouri and Juris Doctor for the Saint Louis University School of Law.

Janet Judd, of Ballwin, was appointed to the Missouri Real Estate Commission.

Ms. Judd is a licensed Missouri real estate broker-salesperson and served as the President of Missouri REALTORS in 2021. She is now the Immediate Past President of Missouri REALTORS and the Chairperson of the National Association of REALTORS Safety Advisory Council. Ms. Judd has earned the RE/MAX lifetime achievement award, was named Missouri REALTORS Sale Associate of the year in 2016, and has more than 36 years of real estate experience. Prior to becoming a full-time real estate agent, she was a police officer for the Clayton Police Department.

Dennis Knipmeyer, of Higginsville, was appointed to the Safe Drinking Water Commission.

Mr. Knipmeyer was the manager of the Consolidated Public Water Supply District #2 of Lafayette, Johnson, and Saline Counties from 2005 until his retirement in 2013. His career with the District spanned more than 30 years. Mr. Knipmeyer is the President of the Board of West Central Electric Cooperative Roundup Foundation and is the Chairman of the Trustees of the Tabo Watershed District. He earned a Bachelor of Science in agricultural chemistry from the University of Missouri–Columbia.

Antonio Maldonado, of Florissant, was appointed to the Missouri Commission on Human Rights.

Mr. Maldonado is the Chairman of the Board for the Hispanic Leaders Group of Greater St. Louis, serves on the St. Louis Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and is the President of the Puerto Rican Society, Inc. He was named the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s Member of the Year in 2014, earned the Hispanic Leaders Group of Greater St. Louis’ Anthony B. Ramirez “Esperanza Award” in 2015, and earned the Puerto Rican Society’s First Torch Bearer Award in 2017. Mr. Maldonado owned and operated Puckett Floor Coverings in the St. Louis area from 1999 until his retirement in 2012. He served as an airman in the United State Air Force from 1966 until his honorable discharge in 1969. Mr. Maldonado received an associate’s degree in business administration from Inter-American University in Puerto Rico and earned a Minority Business Certificate from Dartmouth University in New Hampshire.

Mark Smith, of Piedmont, was appointed as the Wayne County Coroner.

Mr. Smith serves as a paramedic with the Clearwater Ambulance District, is a member of the Piedmont City Fire Department, and serves as Deputy Coroner for Wayne County. He has held his paramedic license since 2012 and has nearly 15 years of emergency management service experience. Mr. Smith is a lifelong member of the Boy Scouts of America and regularly volunteers with the organization.