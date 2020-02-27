Missouri Governor Parson Makes Five Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions, Fills One County Office Vacancy

Missouri Governor Appoints Robert P. Ballsrud, Edward Frederick, Nate K. Johnson, Wayne Johnson, Steve Sellenriek, and Shanda Trautman

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Today, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced five appointments to various boards and commissions and filled one county office vacancy.

Robert P. Ballsrud, of St. Louis, was appointed to the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority.

Mr. Ballsrud retired in 2014 after 33 years as a partner at the law firm Gilmore & Bell, one of the largest public finance firms in the Unites States. Before joining Gilmore & Bell, Mr. Ballsrud clerked for the Honorable Henry A. Politz, U.S. Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit. Mr. Ballsrud also served in the armed forces with the United States Army Military Police from 1972-1974. He is a volunteer with the Gateway Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society as well as the Delta Gamma Center for Children with Visual Impairments and the Kirkwood School District. Mr. Ballsrud holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois, and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Edward Frederick, of Boonville, was appointed to the State Technical College of Missouri Board of Regents

Mr. Frederick is a retired instructor with more than nine years of service with State Technical College of Missouri. He most recently served as chair of the College’s Heavy Equipment Technology Department. Mr. Frederick currently works as an evaluation team leader for Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) and serves on AED’s Technical Training and Standards Task Force. Mr. Frederick received a Continuous Career Education Certificate from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and holds an Associate of Applied Science from State Technical College of Missouri. He also studied at the Midwest Technical Institute and the University of Central Missouri.

Nate K. Johnson, of St. Louis, was appointed to the Bi-State Development Agency of the Missouri-Illinois Metropolitan District

Mr. Johnson is the President of Real Estate Solutions Group at Redkey Realty Leaders. He also serves as Director of Agent Development for Redkey Realty Leaders. Mr. Johnson is a certified National Association of Realtors instructor and Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council instructor. He is also actively involved with the St. Louis Association of Realtors, Missouri Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors, and the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing Opportunity Council, having held various leadership roles within each organization. He has received several awards and recognition’s, including the St. Louis Magazine Five Star Agent Award and a St. Louis American Foundation Top 25 African-American Business in St. Louis. Mr. Johnson holds a general studies degree from St. Louis Community College and attended the American School of Real Estate.

Wayne Johnson, of Sedgewickville, was appointed as an Associate Commissioner for Bollinger County

Mr. Johnson owns and operates a family farm in Bollinger County. He is currently serving his third term on the Farm Service Agency County Committee in Bollinger County and previously served two terms as Presiding Commissioner of Bollinger County from 2003 – 2010. Mr. Johnson served in the Missouri National Guard from 1964 – 1970 and is a graduate of Meadow Heights High School in Patton.

Steve Sellenriek, of Jonesburg, was reappointed to the State Technical College of Missouri Board of Regents

Mr. Sellenriek is the owner and President of Sellenriek Construction in Jonesburg. He is also the owner and President of Utilisource and an owner and investor of Selcon Construction. Mr. Sellenriek is a current member and past president of the Power and Communication Contractors Association, the Jonesburg Lion’s Club, and the Mid-Missouri Shriner’s Club. He is also the President of the Jonesburg/High Hill Volunteer Fire District. Mr. Sellenriek holds an Associate of Arts from State Technical College of Missouri in Linn.

Shanda Trautman, of Springfield, was appointed to the State Technical College of Missouri Board of Regents

Ms. Trautman is the Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer for Old Missouri Bank. Previously, she served as the Director of Accounts for Revel Advertising. Ms. Trautman is a board member on the City of Springfield’s Public Building Corporation and the Springfield Public Schools Business and Law Advisory Board. She serves on the Leadership Missouri Alumni Association Board of Directors as well as the Missouri Bankers Association Womens Banker Committee. She also serves on the executive committee and as fundraising chair for the Discovery Center of Springfield. Ms. Trautman was named one of the 2018 Twenty Most Influential Women by the Springfield Business Journal.